Orel Mangala Injury: Set to miss two weeks

Mangala has been confirmed with a small left thigh lesion after being forced off in the 34th minute of Saturday's win over Auxerre, ruling him out for around two weeks, according to Hugo Guillemet of L'Equipe.

Mangala had felt a twinge behind his thigh during the first half and was replaced by Tanner Tessmann, with medical examinations this week confirming only a minor lesion that requires 15 days of rest. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form in recent outings, most notably against PSG the week prior, making the timing of the setback particularly frustrating for coach Paulo Fonseca. The positive news is that Mangala could be back in time for the May 10 trip to Toulouse, leaving him potentially absent for just one fixture. Corentin Tolisso is expected to take on a larger role deeper in the midfield for the Rennes clash in his absence.