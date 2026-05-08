Orel Mangala Injury: Should return against Toulouse
Mangala (thigh) resumed team training in recent days and should be an option for Sunday's crucial clash against Toulouse, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.
Mangala had been ruled out for around two weeks after suffering a small left thigh lesion during the win over Auxerre, but his return to collective sessions right on schedule is a timely boost for Lyon heading into a fixture that could have major implications for their Champions League qualification push. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the injury struck and should push to regain his role for the final stretch of the season.
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