Orel Mangala News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Mangala (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Paris FC.

Mangala is back in action this week after his expected return, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench. This gives the club another depth option this campaign after the midfielder has missed numerous games, only playing four times from the bench.

