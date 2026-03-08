Orel Mangala News: Bench option
Mangala (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Paris FC.
Mangala is back in action this week after his expected return, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench. This gives the club another depth option this campaign after the midfielder has missed numerous games, only playing four times from the bench.
