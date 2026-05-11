Oriol Rey headshot

Oriol Rey News: Key pass in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Oriol Rey assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory against Osasuna.

Oriol Rey's weighted pass Friday setup Levante's second goal in their 3-2 triumph at Osasuna. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder added one tackle (one won), one interception and two clearances to the defensive effort over his 90 minute shift. The appearance marked Oriol Rey's first after going as an unused substitute in each of Levante's previous four fixtures.

Oriol Rey
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now