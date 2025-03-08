Oriol Romeu Injury: Forced off early

Romeu was forced off in the 54th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo due to an apparent injury.

Romeu was forced off just after halftime, with the midfielder feeling some type of pain that would require him to exit. He is a regular starter, so this could be a tough loss, with Ivan Martin as a possible replacement. This will leave him questionable for their match against Espanyol on March 10.