Orjan Nyland

Orjan Nyland News: Allows one again Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Nyland recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Nyland was not tested much Sunday but still allowed one past him, notching two saves and a goal allowed in the draw. This now makes it five straight games since his last clean sheet, with six in 25 appearances this season. His six remain equal to his amount from last season, hoping he can soon top that amount, possibly against Osasuna on Thursday.

Orjan Nyland
Sevilla
