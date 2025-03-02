Orjan Nyland News: Allows one in draw
Nyland registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Nyland had a great day in net despite allowing a goal, maintain the draw for the club with his seven saves. This is now his second straight match without a clean sheet, staying at five in 19 appearances this season. He will look to match last seasons total of six in their next contest when facing Sociedad on March 9.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now