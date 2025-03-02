Fantasy Soccer
Orjan Nyland

Orjan Nyland News: Allows one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Nyland registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Nyland had a great day in net despite allowing a goal, maintain the draw for the club with his seven saves. This is now his second straight match without a clean sheet, staying at five in 19 appearances this season. He will look to match last seasons total of six in their next contest when facing Sociedad on March 9.

