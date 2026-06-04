Orjan Nyland News: Between the posts for Norway

Nyland is set to serve as the starter goalie for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Nyland is heading to the World Cup this summer as he and Norway look to make waves. This comes despite his limited usage during the league season, serving as the backup for Sevilla and only earning five starts, recording a clean sheet, eight goals allowed and 11 saves. He will then need to be at his best to keep Norway in the tournament, a keeper who has seen a decent run in his two seasons as a starting keeper. Facing two tough attacks in Senegal and France during the group stage could be tough for the keeper, with not the best defense in the tournament ahead of him, although he could see a very good result in their match against Iraq.