Orjan Nyland headshot

Orjan Nyland News: Clean sheet against Valladolid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Nyland made one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Valladolid.

Nyland stood strong in net Sunday as held a clean sheet against Valladolid, only facing one shot on net. This gives him his second clean sheet in his past three outings, with five in 17 appearances this season. He will look to make it two straight when facing Mallorca on Feb. 24 in their next contest.

Orjan Nyland
Sevilla
