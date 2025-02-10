Orjan Nyland News: Concedes four to Barcelona

Nyland had two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona.

Nyland conceded four goals in Sunday's loss, three of which came in the second half. It marked his second time this season he conceded three or more goals, both of which have come against Barcelona. He has a golden opportunity to bounce back Sunday at Real Valladolid, a side which has scored a league-low 15 goals through 23 matches this season.