Orjan Nyland News: Ends season in net

Nyland made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Nyland got the call Saturday during the final match of the season. He made two saves while allowing a goal during the loss to Celta Vigo. The keeper was downgraded to the second string goalkeeper for 2025/26, recording five appearances in league play, making eight saves while allowing 11 goals, securing just a clean sheet.