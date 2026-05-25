Orjan Nyland headshot

Orjan Nyland News: Ends season in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Nyland made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Nyland got the call Saturday during the final match of the season. He made two saves while allowing a goal during the loss to Celta Vigo. The keeper was downgraded to the second string goalkeeper for 2025/26, recording five appearances in league play, making eight saves while allowing 11 goals, securing just a clean sheet.

Orjan Nyland
Sevilla
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