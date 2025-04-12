Orjan Nyland News: Five saves in defeat

Nyland had five saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Nyland registered at least three saves for the third time in four outings and is up to 12 saves, compared to six goals conceded across that span. This also marked the 16th time in 24 appearances this season that he limited opponents to no more than one goal. Up next for Sevilla is a meeting with Alaves on April 20.