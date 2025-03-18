Orjan Nyland News: Good effort despite result

Nyland made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Nyland did everything he could to prevent the loss Sevilla suffered at home to Athletic Club on Sunday. The Norwegian keeper made three saves, saved a penalty from Mikel Vesga just before halftime, and all three saves came from inside his own box. Nyland has had a decent season thus far in La Liga, earning the 10th best save percentage among all keepers with a mark of 67.9. Sevilla will need him to come up big once again after the international break when they visit the red-hot Real Betis.