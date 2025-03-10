Orjan Nyland News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Nyland recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Nyland kept his sixth clean sheet of the season Sunday, including his third in his last six starts. He faced just two shots on target in the match, a mark his defense has been at or below in five of the last seven matches. He faces a significantly more difficult matchup Sunday versus Athletic Club, a side which has scored 45 goals through 27 matches this season.