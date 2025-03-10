Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Orjan Nyland headshot

Orjan Nyland News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Nyland recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Nyland kept his sixth clean sheet of the season Sunday, including his third in his last six starts. He faced just two shots on target in the match, a mark his defense has been at or below in five of the last seven matches. He faces a significantly more difficult matchup Sunday versus Athletic Club, a side which has scored 45 goals through 27 matches this season.

Orjan Nyland
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now