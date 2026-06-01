Orkun Kokcu News: Might not start, still important

Kokcu has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and represents a genuine alternative in the midfield as coach Montella decides on his preferred combination to start the tournament.

Kokcu ended a strong season at Besiktas with eight goals and 10 assists across 30 Super Lig appearances, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous and creative midfielders in Turkish domestic football after his return from Benfica. Kokcu brings technical quality, goal threat and the ability to unlock defenses with his passing range that gives Turkiye a different and more attacking midfield profile when he starts, and coach Montella could opt for him as the tournament progresses. Kokcu heads into the World Cup with the motivation of a player who knows his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed, which could make him one of the most impactful performers whenever he gets his opportunity.