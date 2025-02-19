Orkun Kokcu News: Scores goal to qualify

Kokcu was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute of Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Monaco. He scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Kokcu scored the equalizer late in the game, which turned out to be the qualification goal for Benfica. He was well positioned in the box to deflect a cross into the bottom right corner, leaving Radoslaw Majecki with no chance to stop it. This marked his fourth goal of the season in the Champions League, setting a new career high for goals in a season in European competitions. His previous best was three goals in the Europa League in 2022 while playing for Feyenoord. He will have the opportunity to improve that record in the next round.