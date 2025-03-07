Orkun Kokcu News: Seven crosses in defeat

Kokcu generated four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Barcelona.

Kokcu led the Benfica attacking effort Wednesday with seven crosses (one accurate), creating two chances, in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona. The midfielder also contributed one tackle (one won) and one interception over his 84 minutes of play. Over his last five Champions League appearances (fiver starts), Kokcu Has created nine chances and scored twice.