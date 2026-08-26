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Orlando Gill News: Joins Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gill has completed a transfer to Lille from San Lorenzo, according to his new club.

Gill picked up some traction during the World Cup after his starting role with Paraguay at the World Cup and has finally gotten his move to Europe, with the goalie joining Lyon. He is a keeper with some quality, keeping two clean sheets in five appearances at the World Cup. However, he has been announced as a backup, so he will have to wait for his time behind Berke Ozer.

Orlando Gill
Lille
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