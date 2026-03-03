Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:27am

Oskarsson (calf) was spotted back in team training ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club, according to Diario Vasco.

Oskarsson sat out Saturday's clash against Mallorca with a calf issue, but he appears to be back on track after returning to full team training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey showdown against Athletic Club. That is a boost for the Basques, who get another attacking piece back in the mix, especially as he has mostly been deployed as a second-half spark plug this season.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
