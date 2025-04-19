Orri Oskarsson Injury: Ruled out against Villarreal

Oskarsson (hamstring) hasn't trained the last two days and is out for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference. "He's out for tomorrow. He hasn't trained for the last two days, he has a strained abductor muscle and won't be in the squad."

Oskarsson is out of Sunday's clash due to a hamstring injury that didn't allow him to train in the last two days. He will be back likely against Alaves or Bilbao according to his coach. He hasn't been a regular starter recently, therefore his absence doesn't impact the starting squad.