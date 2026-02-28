Orri Oskarsson Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Oskarsson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.
Oskarsson is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca due to an apparent injury. The forward operates primarily in a bench role, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact, having made just one start this season.
