Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Oskarsson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.

Oskarsson is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca due to an apparent injury. The forward operates primarily in a bench role, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact, having made just one start this season.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
219 days ago