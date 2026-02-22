Orri Oskarsson News: Brace Saturday
Oskarsson scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Oviedo.
Oskarsson scored a brace during Saturday's draw, a brilliantly efficient performance for Oskarsson, who only took two shots. That sort of efficiency isn't likely to carry on for Oskarsson but it's still a nice showing. Unless he can produce more volume, Oskarsson will be hard to trust moving forward.
