Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson News: Brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Oskarsson scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Oviedo.

Oskarsson scored a brace during Saturday's draw, a brilliantly efficient performance for Oskarsson, who only took two shots. That sort of efficiency isn't likely to carry on for Oskarsson but it's still a nice showing. Unless he can produce more volume, Oskarsson will be hard to trust moving forward.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago