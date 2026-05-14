Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Oskarsson has served his one-game ban against Girona and is eligible again for future contests.

Oskarsson was in good form before serving suspension, as he achieved three goals over his last five matches played. Despite being a strong attacking option, the striker usually sits behind Mikel Oyarzabal in the center-forward depth chart, although it's also possible that both strikers play in a front two, in which case the Icelander would be an interesting source of offensive numbers.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
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