Orri Oskarsson News: Features off bench Wednesday

Oskarsson (calf) took one shot (zero on target) as a substitute in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinals win over Athletic.

Oskarsson made a quick comeback after being sidelined last weekend against Mallorca due to the injury. This is great news for a team that now has both of its nominal center-forwards available for selection with him and Mikel Oyarzabal contending for the spot. Although Oskarsson is currently relegated in that race for starts, he has scored three goals over his last 75 minutes of league play.