Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson News: Features off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Oskarsson (calf) took one shot (zero on target) as a substitute in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinals win over Athletic.

Oskarsson made a quick comeback after being sidelined last weekend against Mallorca due to the injury. This is great news for a team that now has both of its nominal center-forwards available for selection with him and Mikel Oyarzabal contending for the spot. Although Oskarsson is currently relegated in that race for starts, he has scored three goals over his last 75 minutes of league play.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
223 days ago