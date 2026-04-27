Orri Oskarsson News: Finds back of net

Oskarsson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Oskarsson would score the second goal of the match for Sociedad on Sunday as they worked for a draw, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute. This comes as his second goal in their past three games, also scoring against Alaves. He is up to six goals on the season in 14 shots, recording 16 appearances (five starts).