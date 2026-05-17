Orri Oskarsson News: Goals in two straight
Oskarsson scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.
Oskarsson found the back of the net in the 63rd minute scoring Soceidad's third and final goal. The forward has goals in two straight appearances while combining for nine shots, two chances created and three crosses in his last three appearances.
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