Orri Oskarsson News: Handed fifth yellow card
Oskarsson is set for a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.
Oskarsson is not going to be an option come Thursday, as he will be suspended to face Girona due to yellow card accumulation. After starting in four of their past five games, this will force a change, likely leaving Mikel Oyarzabal to start at forward while the team goes for a less attacking formation.
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