Orri Oskarsson News: Scores header in draw
Oskarsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Okarsson scored an uncontested header Saturday for Real Sociedad's third goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. The forward's 72-minute shift marked a season-high for a single appearance. Okarsson has scored five goals across 14 appearances (three starts).
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