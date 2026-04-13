Orri Oskarsson News: Scores header in draw

Oskarsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Okarsson scored an uncontested header Saturday for Real Sociedad's third goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. The forward's 72-minute shift marked a season-high for a single appearance. Okarsson has scored five goals across 14 appearances (three starts).