Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson News: Scores header in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Oskarsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Okarsson scored an uncontested header Saturday for Real Sociedad's third goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. The forward's 72-minute shift marked a season-high for a single appearance. Okarsson has scored five goals across 14 appearances (three starts).

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orri Oskarsson See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago