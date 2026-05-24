Orri Oskarsson News: Scores opener in 1-1 draw

Oskarsson scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Oskarsson scored the only goal for Real Sociedad as they went on to draw 1-1 with Espanyol. This was his eighth start of the season, and he scored his ninth goal of the campaign. Six of his eight starts in La Liga have come in the last eight Real Sociedad matches. He has taken at least three shots in the last three matches he has played in.