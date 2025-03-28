Osame Sahraoui Injury: Back available before derby
Sahraoui (hip) is back available for Sunday's derby against Lens, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in the press conference.
Sahraoui was forced off in the game against Nantes before the international break due to a hip injury, but the issue proved to be minor as he is available for Sunday's important derby against Lens. However, he is expected to be a bench option, having started only one of his last three appearances.
