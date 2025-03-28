Fantasy Soccer
Osame Sahraoui headshot

Osame Sahraoui Injury: Back available before derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sahraoui (hip) is back available for Sunday's derby against Lens, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in the press conference.

Sahraoui was forced off in the game against Nantes before the international break due to a hip injury, but the issue proved to be minor as he is available for Sunday's important derby against Lens. However, he is expected to be a bench option, having started only one of his last three appearances.

Osame Sahraoui
Lille
