Osame Sahraoui Injury: Back in team training Monday

Sahraoui missed the last four games due to a hip injury but was back in team training on Monday, suggesting he has fully recovered and could be available for Wednesday's match against Dortmund. His return could be significant as he was productive both as a starter and off the bench, contributing to five goals in his last five appearances before the injury.