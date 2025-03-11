Fantasy Soccer
Osame Sahraoui Injury: Back in team training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Sahraoui (hip) was back in team training on Monday, suggesting he has recovered from his injury and could be available for Wednesday's second leg against Dortmund in the Champions League, the club announced.

Sahraoui missed the last four games due to a hip injury but was back in team training on Monday, suggesting he has fully recovered and could be available for Wednesday's match against Dortmund. His return could be significant as he was productive both as a starter and off the bench, contributing to five goals in his last five appearances before the injury.

Osame Sahraoui
Lille
