Osame Sahraoui Injury: Could return in early April

Sahraoui (groin) could return after the March international break, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Sahraoui is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks as he continues his recovery from the groin injury he suffered in January that required surgery. The attacking midfielder is targeting a return shortly after the March international break in early April, though his absence hasn't hit Lille too hard given he's mostly been a depth option off the bench this season.