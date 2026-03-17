Osame Sahraoui headshot

Osame Sahraoui Injury: Could return in early April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Sahraoui (groin) could return after the March international break, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Sahraoui is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks as he continues his recovery from the groin injury he suffered in January that required surgery. The attacking midfielder is targeting a return shortly after the March international break in early April, though his absence hasn't hit Lille too hard given he's mostly been a depth option off the bench this season.

Osame Sahraoui
Lille
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