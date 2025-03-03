Fantasy Soccer
Osame Sahraoui Injury: Doesn't train, unlikely Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Sahraoui (hip) was not included in training Monday and is likely to miss out on Tuesday's contest against Dortmund, according to Le Petit Lillios.

Sahraoui appears to be likely to miss a third straight match Tuesday, as the attacker was not yet in training the day ahead of the contest. This is after he was absent from their past two league games due to a hip injury. His availability looks unlikely, although it shouldn't be a major loss for the club, starting in 14 of his 29 appearances and serving in a more rotational role.

