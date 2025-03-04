Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Osame Sahraoui headshot

Osame Sahraoui Injury: Not in the squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Sahraoui (hip) isn't in the squad list for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Dortmund, the club announced.

Sahraoui did not train Monday and will miss a third straight game with a hip issue after being left out of the squad. His absence will not affect the starting lineup as he has mainly been a bench option this season, though his impact as a substitute could have been useful. His next chance to return will be against Montpellier if he recovers in time.

Osame Sahraoui
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now