Osame Sahraoui Injury: Not in the squad list

Sahraoui (hip) isn't in the squad list for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Dortmund, the club announced.

Sahraoui did not train Monday and will miss a third straight game with a hip issue after being left out of the squad. His absence will not affect the starting lineup as he has mainly been a bench option this season, though his impact as a substitute could have been useful. His next chance to return will be against Montpellier if he recovers in time.