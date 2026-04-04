Osame Sahraoui Injury: Not ready yet

Sahraoui (groin) didn't make the matchday squad for Saturday's derby against Lens and will hope to return for the clash against Toulouse on April 12, the club posted.

Sahraoui had returned to team training earlier in the week after a two-month absence with a groin injury, but he clearly needs more sessions before being deemed ready for competitive action. The winger remains an important rotation piece for Lille, and the staff will not rush him back given his injury history and the stakes involved in the final stretch of the season. A return against Toulouse next week remains the target if he continues to progress without any setbacks.