Osame Sahraoui headshot

Osame Sahraoui Injury: Option to face Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Sahraoui (hip) is an option for Wednesday's match against Dortmund, according to Raphael Marcant of Le Petit Lillois.

Sahraoui will be an option after training these past two days, as he has been named to the squad for Wednesday. This will end a four-match absence for the attacker, likely seeing a spot on the during his return, as he has only started in 14 of his 29 appearances this season.

Osame Sahraoui
Lille
