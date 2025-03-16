Fantasy Soccer
Osame Sahraoui Injury: Suffers injury setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Sarhaoui (hip) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Nantes after suffering an injury that is a little worrying, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference, Le Petit Lillois reports. "He gradually felt pain in his pubis again. I haven't yet checked with the doctors and physiotherapists to find out more, but yes, it's a little worrying."

Sarhaoui suffered a setback from his hip injury against Nantes on Saturday and his coach said the situation looks quite worrying. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss more time. Matias Fernandez-Pardo will likely see increased playing time during his absence.

