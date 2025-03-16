Osame Sahraoui Injury: Suffers injury setback

Sarhaoui (hip) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Nantes after suffering an injury that is a little worrying, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference, Le Petit Lillois reports. "He gradually felt pain in his pubis again. I haven't yet checked with the doctors and physiotherapists to find out more, but yes, it's a little worrying."

