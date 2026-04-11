Osame Sahraoui News: Fully fit for Toulouse clash

Sahraoui (groin) is fully fit and available for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to assistant coach Dimitri Farbos. "He's back at one hundred percent and available tomorrow."

Sahraoui had missed over two months with a groin injury and was not ready to feature in last weekend's derby against Lens, but a full week of additional training has done the job in getting him back to full fitness. The winger is an important rotation piece for Lille and his return gives coach Bruno Genesio another attacking option to call upon as the Dogues push hard for a Champions League spot down the final stretch of the season.