Osame Sahraoui News: Gets minutes with reserve

Sahraoui (groin) featured for Lille's reserve side in Saturday's 6-0 win against US Pays de Cassel as he continues building his match sharpness after his two-month groin injury, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Sahraoui had been declared fully fit ahead of the Toulouse clash but is clearly taking the time to rebuild his confidence and match rhythm through reserve appearances before pushing for a return to the first-team matchday squad. The attacking midfielder has been a valuable rotation piece for Lille this season and coach Bruno Genesio will want to have him at full sharpness before reintegrating him into the mix during what is a crucial final stretch of the campaign for the Dogues.