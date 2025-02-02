Osame Sahraoui News: Nets second-half brace

Sahraoui scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win against St. Etienne.

Sahraoui continued his run of high form Saturday, making it a third straight game with a goal, having five goal contributions during that span. He would bag two goals against St. Etienne, both coming in the second half and earning his second and thrid goal in league play this season. He now has nine goal contributions in 27 appearances (13 starts) across all competitions this season.