Osaze Tafari De Rosario headshot

Osaze Tafari De Rosario News: Bags final goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

De Rosario scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

De Rosario came off the bench for the final ten minutes Saturday but still earned himself a goal, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark. He was earning a starting role to begin the season and will hope to slide back into the role, although Danny Musovski appears to have the forward role for now.

Osaze Tafari De Rosario
Seattle Sounders FC
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