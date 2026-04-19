Osaze Tafari De Rosario News: Bags final goal of match
De Rosario scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.
De Rosario came off the bench for the final ten minutes Saturday but still earned himself a goal, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark. He was earning a starting role to begin the season and will hope to slide back into the role, although Danny Musovski appears to have the forward role for now.
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