Osaze Tafari De Rosario News: Bags final goal of match

De Rosario scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

De Rosario came off the bench for the final ten minutes Saturday but still earned himself a goal, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark. He was earning a starting role to begin the season and will hope to slide back into the role, although Danny Musovski appears to have the forward role for now.