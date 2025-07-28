De Rosario entered the match in the 89th minute Saturday and scored his first career MLS goal, heading the ball into the net from a standing position inside the six-yard box. The former MLS Next Pro - Tacoma Defiance player has been used sparingly this season (six appearances, one start). However, with Paul Rothrock (hand) and Jordan Morris (shoulder) each absent from the Seattle attack, De Rosario will hope to leverage this positive appearance into additional opportunities while the Seattle attack is on the mend.