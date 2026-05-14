Osaze Tafari De Rosario News: Scores late winner off bench

De Rosario scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus San Jose Earthquakes.

De Rosario came off the bench in the second half of Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose and delivered the defining moment of the match, rising at the top of the six-yard box to meet Nouhou Tolo's precise first-touch pass from the left and heading the ball off the turf into the far-right corner in the final minute to complete a Heritage Cup comeback and end San Jose's eight-game unbeaten streak. De Rosario has now scored two goals across nine MLS appearances this season while operating as an impact substitute in Seattle's attack, with his late contributions proving decisive in several results during his side's nine-game unbeaten run.