Osaze Urhoghide headshot

Osaze Urhoghide Injury: Doubtful for San Diego clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Urhoghide is dealing with a lower leg blow that could leave him out of the upcoming matchup versus San Diego, per the MLS injury report.

Urhoghide has recorded almost every minute over the first three MLS games of the year, so his absence would be a major problem for Dallas. The center-back is not yet ruled out, but his spot could eventually be taken by Lalas Abubakar.

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
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