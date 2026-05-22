Osaze Urhoghide Injury: Late decision Saturday

Urhoghide (lower body) was listed as questionable for Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids due to a lower body concern.

Urhoghide has been contributing to his team's back line, and his potential absence is an additional question mark for a club already navigating an unusually difficult availability picture this match. He's currently averaging an impressive 7.6 clearances per game this season. If he can go, his duties could be covered partly by either Sebastien Ibeagha or Lalas Abubakar.