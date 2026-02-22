Osaze Urhoghide headshot

Osaze Urhoghide News: First assist for club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Urhoghide assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Toronto FC.

Urhoghide recorded his first assist in a club shirt during his second season after setting up the opener.The center back also played a solid game defensively, leading his team with 11 clearances while adding three interceptions and one tackle.

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Osaze Urhoghide See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Osaze Urhoghide See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
297 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago