Osaze Urhoghide News: First assist for club
Urhoghide assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Toronto FC.
Urhoghide recorded his first assist in a club shirt during his second season after setting up the opener.The center back also played a solid game defensively, leading his team with 11 clearances while adding three interceptions and one tackle.
