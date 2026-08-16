Osaze Urhoghide headshot

Osaze Urhoghide News: Handed suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Urhoghide has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a one match ban vs RSL on Wednesday.

Urhoghide will miss his fourth match of the season as he serves a suspension for yellow‑card accumulation. He's started all 16 MLS games this year, contributing one goal, one assist, and 113 clearances. His absence should give Shaq Moore an opportunity to start in Wednesday's trip to RSL.

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
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