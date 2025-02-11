Osaze Urhoghide News: Moves to MLS

Urhoghide has completed a transfer to Dallas from Amiens, according to his new club.

Urhoghide is moving across the pond to join MLS play from Ligue 2, signing with Dallas until 2028, with an option for the 2029 season. The defender has played for the French club since 2023, appearing 41 times during that span. He will hold an international roster spot and will be expected to assume a starting role in the future, although that may not come immediately.