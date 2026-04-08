Osaze Urhoghide News: Scores in road win

Urhoghide scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over D.C. United.

Urhoghide scored his first goal in the campaign in the 78th minute to give Dallas the 3-0 lead. The centerback had a great defensive outing as well, leading his side in clearances and interceptions (with a season-high three). He also won the most duels (eight) and aerials (seven).