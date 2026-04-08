Osaze Urhoghide headshot

Osaze Urhoghide News: Scores in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Urhoghide scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over D.C. United.

Urhoghide scored his first goal in the campaign in the 78th minute to give Dallas the 3-0 lead. The centerback had a great defensive outing as well, leading his side in clearances and interceptions (with a season-high three). He also won the most duels (eight) and aerials (seven).

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
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