Osaze Urhoghide News: Scores in road win
Urhoghide scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over D.C. United.
Urhoghide scored his first goal in the campaign in the 78th minute to give Dallas the 3-0 lead. The centerback had a great defensive outing as well, leading his side in clearances and interceptions (with a season-high three). He also won the most duels (eight) and aerials (seven).
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