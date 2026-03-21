Osaze Urhoghide News: Starting against Houston
Urhoghide (lower leg) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Houston.
Urhoghide is back in the starting XI after missing out against San Diego due to a lower leg injury. The defender is now back fit and available for Saturday's showdown. He started three matches in a row to open the campaign.
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